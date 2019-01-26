Gardaí investigating after attacker injures two men with a knife and hammer in Wexford
Gardaí are investigating two serious assaults in Wexford last night.
The attacks took place in the Crossfarnogue estate of Kilmore Quay at around 1.20pm.
A man in his 20s was assaulted following a row and received knife injuries to his hand.
The attacker is then believed to have attacked another man with a hammer shortly afterwards.
Both victims were taken to Wexford General Hospital, and no arrests have been made.
Investigations are ongoing.
