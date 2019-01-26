Gardaí investigating after attacker injures two men with a knife and hammer in Wexford

Gardaí are investigating two serious assaults in Wexford last night.

The attacks took place in the Crossfarnogue estate of Kilmore Quay at around 1.20pm.

A man in his 20s was assaulted following a row and received knife injuries to his hand.

The attacker is then believed to have attacked another man with a hammer shortly afterwards.

Both victims were taken to Wexford General Hospital, and no arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.