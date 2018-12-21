Gardaí investigating after aggravated burglary in Cork

Gardaí are appealing for information after an aggravated burglary at a house in Bantry, Co Cork.

Two men dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas entered the home in Gortnacloona at 11.45pm last night.

They threatened the occupants of the house before leaving the scene in a car, possibly in the direction of Drimoleague.

No one was injured.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have information to come forward, particularly if they were in the Gortnacloona/Drimoleague area, and who may have dash cam or CCTV footage, between the hours of 11.30pm and 12.30am.

They can contact gardaí in Bantry on 027 20860.