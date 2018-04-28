Gardaí investigate woman's death on Galway farm

Gardaí are investigating a death on a farm in Portumna, Co. Galway.

A woman in her 70s died after being struck by an agricultural vehicle, yesterday afternoon.

The elderly woman was struck by a farm vehicle shortly after 4pm on a farm near Boula, on the outskirts of Portumna town.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene and she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman's body remained at the farm overnight - and the area where the incident occurred, was sealed off pending the arrival of a team from the Garda Technical Bureau.

The State Pathologist and the local coroner have been informed.