Gardaí investigate two robberies within 20 minutes of each other in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating two armed robberies that took place within 20 minutes of each other.

They happened in southside Dublin suburbs last week.

At around 9.50am last Friday morning a man burst into an EBS office in Blackrock with what looked like a pistol.

He threatened staff, but ran off empty-handed after one of them tried to take the gun off him.

About 20 minutes later, staff at EBS in nearby Dun Laoghaire came face-to-face with a gunman.

Cashiers were forced to hand over a large amount of cash, believed to be in the region of €10,000.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made, and they are investigating all angles, including the possibility both robberies are linked.