Gardaí investigate report of attempted sexual assault in Dublin city centre

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an alleged attempted sexual assault on a woman in her 40s in the city centre.

The incident happened at around 8pm last night when the woman claims she was dragged into a lane at Henry Place.

An eye witness told Independent.ie: "Just as we got to the lane we saw a struggle going on down on the ground. The guy was on top of her and had his hand over her mouth.

"He was pulling at her trousers and when we got there, he ran away. Then the guards came. I'm still in a state of shock."

No arrests have yet been made as part of the investigation.