Gardaí investigate potential human trafficking in raids on suspected brothels in Kilkenny and Carlow

Gardaí have raided a number of premises which are suspected to be secretly operating as brothels in Kilkenny and Carlow.

The operation, carried out by local gardaí and assisted by the National Digital Intelligence Unit, also included an investigation into potential victims of human trafficking.

A total of seven premises were searched where prostitution was suspected, three in Kilkenny and four in Carlow. Evidence of prostitution was discovered at all of these premises and they were closed down and a number of items seized.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing in this investigation and no arrests have been made.

In a further operation today, 15 inspections were carried out at fast food shops, restaurants and nail bars by local Garda Immigration Officers in Kilkenny and Carlow.

One person was arrested for immigration offences in Carlow and she was taken to Carlow District Court this afternoon.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.

