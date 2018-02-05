Gardaí investigate ‘joke’ at expense of missing woman

By Cormac O’Keeffe and Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí are examining claims that members of the force made a joke around missing Cork woman Tina Satchwell but have not yet decided if disciplinary proceedings are warranted or not.

Ms Satchwell’s husband, Richard, has asked for a written apology from the Garda after he was alerted to the circulation on social media of a photograph of two off-duty gardaí holding a sign saying ‘Tina Come Home’. The authenticity of the photograph and the intended meaning behind the sign are not yet clear.

Ms Satchwell, 46, was last seen at her home in Youghal, Co Cork, on March 20, 2017.

In an interview with the TV3 News southern correspondent Paul Byrne, Mr Satchwell said he was contacted by gardaí over the weekend and informed of an upsetting incident.

Exclusive : Two #Gardai under investigation after they allegedly put a post on social media about #missing woman Tina Satchwell. See #3News @5.30 & on b3 @7&10. pic.twitter.com/1NV8gKbgYv — Paul Byrne (@PaulByrne_1) February 5, 2018

“Late on Saturday evening, I got a phone call from An Garda Síochána advising me that there was a photo of some kind gone viral on social media involving two gardaí and a sign saying ‘Tina Come Home’,” said Mr Satchwell.

“They have apologised for it and advised me that the two people involved will be dealt with internally.

“I felt sick. That two professional people should find it funny to make a joke out of the predicament I find myself in.

“I think one of the things that is hard for people is to say sorry. I would like something to be said to them by An Garda Síochána but I would like a written apology from the two of them.”

It is understood that the two members were off-duty at the time the photograph was taken and are not involved in the investigation.

It is thought that the members will meet senior officers over the matter. At this stage, no decision has been made as to whether or not it warrants disciplinary proceedings.

In a brief statement, a Garda spokesman said: “We are aware of this and are examining the matter.”

