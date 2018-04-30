Gardaí investigate fatal single vehicle collision in Carlow

Gardaí in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow are investigating a single vehicle collision in which a man in his 30s lost his life.

The fatal road traffic collision occurred at Dunleckney, Bagenalstown yesterday at approximately 9am.

The man was seriously injured when the car he was driving collided with a wall.

He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny and later transferred to St. James Hospital, Dublin where he passed away late last night.

The road was examined by the Garda forensic collision investigators and has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 - 9136620 , the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk