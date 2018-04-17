Gardaí investigate discovery of newborn baby's body found in car boot last month

An investigation has taken place following the discovery of the body of a newborn baby in the boot of a car.

The infant was found dead in County Offaly just before Easter.

It is understood the mother suffered a stillbirth on March 29, near Birr in County Offaly,

The infant was found in the boot of a car and it is believed the mother had given birth in the vehicle a number of days before.

It is understood the case came to light after she presented herself to hospital.

A post-mortem at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, carried out on Sunday, April 1, concluded that the child died of natural causes.

Gardaí are treating the sudden death of the infant as a tragedy and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

- Digital Desk