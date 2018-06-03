Gardaí investigate death of man at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Gardaí are investigating the death of a 36 year old man at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on the 2nd June 2016.

Seamus Bell of Foxfield, Carrickmacross ,who had been the victim of an alleged assault at Main Street, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan on the 20th January 2018, was pronounced dead yesterday evening.

Mr Bell had been in hospital since the assault.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and Professor Cassidy will carry out a Post Mortem examination at 12pm on Sunday the 3rd June 2018.

