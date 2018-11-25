Gardaí investigate crash that kills elderly driver in Wexford

An investigation is underway after a serious crash in County Wexford which claimed a man's life.

Two other people have received minor injuries.

This crash happened at Forthcommons in County Wexford at around 1.25pm yesterday afternoon when two cars collided.

A man in his 80s was killed - he was the only person in one of the cars - and was pronounced dead a short time later at Wexford General Hospital.

A woman in her 20s was driving the second car.

Both she and the front seat passenger, a man in his 20s, received minor injuries.

The road was closed for a forensic examination for a time but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053-916 5200