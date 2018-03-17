Gardaí investigate burglary of 98-year-old Kilkenny woman

Gardaí are looking for a thief who targeted a 98-year-old woman at her home in Kilkenny.

A man is believed to have gained entry to the woman's home in Kilkenny City at around 9.30pm last night.

He searched her bedroom before making off with her handbag.

The woman was not injured but is understood to be confused and upset.

Investigations are continuing.

