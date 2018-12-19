Gardaí investigate attempted carjacking near Phoenix Park
Gardaí are investigating the attempted hijacking of a car in Dublin.
The incident happened near the Phoenix Park in the early hours of Monday morning.
Gardaí said the incident happened at 4.30am when a man stopped his car at the junction of Conyngham Road and Island Bridge in Chapelizod when he saw a man lying in the middle of the road.
As the man left his vehicle to check on the person a woman attempted to enter the car via the passenger side.
The suspects failed in the attempt to take the vehicle and fled.
Investigations are ongoing.