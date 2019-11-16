Gardaí investigate attempted ATM theft in Co Louth

Gardaí are investigating after an attempted ATM theft in Co Louth.

The incident happened on Main Street in Dunleer at around 3.30am on Saturday morning.

Gardaí are at the scene and a digger remains in the middle of the street outside the Bank Of Ireland where the incident took place.

Gardaí said in a statement: "On arrival an ATM had been damaged in a bank premises on the Main Street. A digger and lorry remained at scene. A significant amount of damage was caused to the premises."

They said they "are appealing to any person in Dunleer this morning between 3am and 4am and who saw anything unusual, and to any road users with camera footage, to make contact.

"Gardaí are also appealing to any person who saw any suspicious vehicles in the Dundalk area at this time."

They added: "Gardaí believe those responsible left the scene in a silver Toyota Land Cruiser with a partial registration of 04-MH heading north of Dunleer.

"Gardaí are appealing for any person who saw this vehicle or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle to contact them at Drogheda Garda Station 041 987 4200, the Gardaí Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any garda station."

There has been a spate of ATM robberies on both sides of the border this year – 16 ATMs in the North and 15 ATMs in Ireland.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Co Louth, Declan Breathnach, condemned the latest attempted theft.

“Early this morning another ATM was raided in an attempted robbery. It is one of many ATM raids in the border region over the past few months. I believe I speak for the vast majority of people in the border region when I say we condemned these acts.

“A continuation of ATM robberies will deprive our towns and villages of such facilities and is not helping in promoting the border region.

“Forty years of disrespect for law and order in our communities by a small number of coordinated criminal gangs should not be allowed to disrupt our lives or hamper the economy of local towns.

“There is now a real danger small villages and towns will lose their ATM machines, either through services being withdrawn or further raids due to the increase in criminal activity.”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact gardaí.