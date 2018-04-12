Gardaí investigate after nine shots fired at house in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating after at least nine shots were fired at a house in Dublin this morning.

Gunmen fired the shots at the windows of a terraced house on Ratoath Drive in Finglas at 6.20am this morning.

It is being reported by the Independent that a gunman pulled up on a motorbike and shot at the living room and an upstairs bedroom with a handgun, before making a getaway.

No injuries have been reported and it is not known if anybody was in the house at the time.

Gardaí have sealed off the area for a forensic examination and are investigating the incident.

- Digital Desk