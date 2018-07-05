Gardaí investigate after motorcyclist dies in road accident in Donegal

An investigation is underway this morning after the death of a motorcyclist in his 50s in a crash in County Donegal.

The man's motorbike and a car collided at Castleforward on the main Burnfoot to Buncrana Road at around 5.30pm yesterday evening.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

The man who was driving the car was not injured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to get in touch with Buncrana Garda Station.