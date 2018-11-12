Gardaí investigate after man's body found in Dublin

A man's body has been found in a house in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the man's body was found in his home in Hampton Square, Navan Road, Dublin 7, at around 9.30am.

His body was removed to the Mater Hospital and a post-mortem will take place tomorrow.

Officers have appealed to speak to anyone who was in the Hampton Square area this morning between 7am and 9.40am.

They have asked that anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or who has information, to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01-666 7008, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

- Digital Desk