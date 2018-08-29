Gardaí injured as patrol car rammed 'multiple times' in Donegal

Two gardaí have been injured after their unmarked patrol car was rammed in Donegal.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to help them track down those behind the incident yesterday morning.

Investigations are underway following the early morning incident in Carrigart in the north-west of the county.

The unmarked patrol car was rammed 'multiple times' by a black Volkswagen Passat which then fled the scene.

The two gardaí in the car at the time were injured however they did not require hospital treatment.

Pictures on social media showed the front of the unmarked patrol car was badly damaged following the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for information and are calling for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060.