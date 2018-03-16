Gardaí in Wexford continue to question two men arrested in connection with Hutch/Kinahan feud

Two men are still being questioned by Gardaí in connection with what officers believe was another foiled murder attempt on a Hutch family member.

Two men in their 20s from Dublin were arrested yesterday in Gorey, Co. Wexford, by armed gardaí.

Two guns along with ammunition were recovered in a car - and three vehicles were seized, one of which had false number plates.

Gardaí believe the incident is connected to the ongoing feud in Dublin and that they have foiled another murder attempt on one of the Hutches.

- Digital Desk