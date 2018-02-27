Gardaí in Swords searching for missing teenager

A teenager has gone missing from his home in Dublin.

Gardaí in Swords are seeking public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Cian Mulhall, who has been missing in the Dublin area since February 26.

He is described as being 5ft 5’’ tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding Cian is being asked to contact Swords Garda Station 01 666 4700, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.