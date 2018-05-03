Gardaí in Ronanstown appeal for help in locating 15-year-old AJ Ryan

Gardaí in Ronanstown, Dublin are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 15-year-old Alan Junior (AJ) Ryan.

AJ was last seen on Main Street in Swords on April 23rd at approximately 5.25pm and is known to frequent the Bray and Swords areas.

He is described as approximately 5’ 9” in height, of medium build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a blue fleece top, grey shorts and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown station at 01 6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

- Digital Desk