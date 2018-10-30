Gardaí in Limerick make arrest after alleged golf club assault
By David Raleigh
Gardaí have appealed to motorists and pedestrians to contact them if they have recorded dash cam footage or mobile phone footage of an incident in which a man was allegedly beaten with a golf club in Limerick city centre.
Gardaí are investigating a violent incident at the junction of Catherine Street and Roches Street around 1.25pm this Tuesday.
Shocked motorists and pedestrians watched on as several men were apparently seen engaged in a violent assault.
These photos and video apparently show one man holding another on the bonnet of a parked white van.
One of the men apparently has blood running down his face from a possible head injury.
The footage also apparently shows a man brandishing a long implement, as well as a man being held on the bonnet of a white van whilst his trousers have fallen down around his legs and his posterior exposed.
One of the vehicles at the scene was damaged and had sustained a smashed rear window.
An armed garda unit responded to the scene and one person was arrested a short time later.
According to garda sources a man in his early 20s was arrested as part of the gardai investigation.
He is being held at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, in connection with an alleged assault.
One man was taken to hospital and was receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries, sources said.
A golf club was seized by gardaí as part of their investigation.
Superintendent Derek Smart, Henry Street Garda station, said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have dash cam footage or any other kind of footage of the alleged incident, to come forward with that information.”
“It happened on a busy street in broad daylight,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212400.
