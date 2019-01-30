Gardaí in Laois investigate after parish priest dies in 'freak accident'

Gardaí in Laois are investigating after a parish priest died in what's being described as a "freak accident" involving his car.

Fr. John Cummins, who was aged in his 50s, was fatally injured in the incident outside the parochial house in Abbeyleix at around 4.30pm this evening.

Our deepest sympathy to the family of Fr. John Cummins and the people of Abbeyleix. What a loss to our Diocese. Rest In Peace John - your good deeds will accompany you into eternal life. RIP ⁦@KANDLEi⁩ pic.twitter.com/cpzBz5dEs7 — Portlaoise Parish (@PortlaoiseParis) January 30, 2019

The exact events around the accident are not yet known.

Bishop Denis Nulty announced the death "with deep regret and sadness".

In a statement, he said:

"My thoughts and prayers are with Fr John's loving mother, brothers and sister, his priest colleagues throughout the Diocese of Kildare & Leighlin, his team in Faith Development Services and ACCORD, Carlow, and, of course, his many parishioners in Abbeyleix whom he held in his heart so dearly."

