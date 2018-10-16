Gardaí in Kerry appeal for help to find missing teenager

A teenage boy from Co. Kerry has gone missing.

Gardaí in Dingle are appealing for help to find 14-year-old Danny Coffee from Tralee.

Danny is described as being five foot four inches tall with blue eyes, a slim build and short, dark hair.

He is known to frequent Tralee, Killarney, Newcastlewest and Cork.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dingle Garda Station at 066 9151522 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.