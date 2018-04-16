Gardaí in Dublin seek help in finding missing 15-year-old boy

Gardaí in Dublin are looking for help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Christopher Mongan was last seen on March 24 on Eden Quay.

He was wearing a blue jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Christopher is described as 5"6 in height, medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is known to frequent the Clondalkin and Tallaght areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai.

Christopher Mongan.

- Digital Desk