Gardaí in Drogheda seek public's help in locating missing 16-year-old

Back to Missing people Ireland Home

Gardaí in Drogheda, Co Louth are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Alan Ryan who is missing since Saturday, September 22, 2018.

Alan Ryan was last seen on Saturday, September 22.

He was last seen at Greenhills, Drogheda at approximately 12.45pm.

Alan is described as being of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair. It is not known what Alan was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station 041 - 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

GardaMissing Persons

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland