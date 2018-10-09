Gardaí in Drogheda renew appeal to find missing teen Alan Ryan

Gardaí in Drogheda, Co Louth have renewed their appeal to locate missing 16-year-old Alan Ryan.

Alan has been missing since September 22 was last seen at Greenhills, Drogheda at approximately 12.45pm.

He is described as being of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair. It is not known what Alan was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station 041 - 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Alan Ryan

Digital Desk