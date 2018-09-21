Gardaí in Cork investigating after shots fired during altercation

Gardaí are investigating after a number of shots were fired during an altercation on the north side of Cork city yesterday evening.

The incident happened around 10.30pm in the Chapelgate area of Ballyvolane.

According to reports, a man was confronted by another when he was out walking and a number of shots were fired during the altercation.

No one was injured.

Gardaí sealed off the scene for a technical examination and are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them at Mayfield Garda station.

Digital Desk