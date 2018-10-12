Gardaí in Cork appeal for help in finding missing mother and baby daughter

Gardaí in Clonakilty are seeking the public's help in locating 36-year-old Susan Greene and her 17-month-old daughter Sinetta.

They have been missing from their home in Skibbereen, Co Cork since October 1.

Susan is described as 5ft 2” in height with brown hair. It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.

They were reported missing by family members on Wednesday, and gardaí are anxious to trace their whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023-8821570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Enquires are ongoing.

