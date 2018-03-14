Gardaí in Co Offaly appealing for witnesses after discovery of man's body

Gardaí in County Offaly are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body of a man in his 70s yesterday afternoon.

The man was discovered on the roadside at Curraghlahan, Banagher, Co. Offaly.

Gardaí would like to speak to witnesses who travelled the roads between Shannon Harbour and Harbour Cross or anyone who noticed anything unusual between the hours of 7pm on March 12 to 1.30pm on March 13.

You can contact the gardaí at 057 9169710, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A post mortem has been completed this morning and foul play is not suspected.