Gardaí in Co. Kildare seek help to find missing teenage girl

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Co. Kildare.

Gardaí are asking for help to find 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel, who was last seen at her home in Leixlip, Co. Kildare at 5pm yesterday.

Anastasia is described as being five foot eight inches tall with black shoulder-length hair, sallow skin and a slim build.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing, as seen in the photograph below, black bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station at 01-666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.