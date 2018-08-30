Gardaí hunt for armed man after casino worker assaulted in Cork

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a casino worker was assaulted by an armed and masked man outside the venue in Cork early this morning.

The incident happened off Main Street in Ballincollig, west of the city, just before 1am.

A female staff member of a casino and gaming venue, located on a pedestrian street linking Main Street to Bothar Saclay which runs in front of the town's cinema, was at the rear of the premises when she was approached by a masked man armed with what is believed to have been a firearm.

The man threatened and assaulted her before fleeing the scene empty-handed on foot. No shots were fired during the incident.

The staff member did not require medical attention but was left badly shaken.

Gardaí said the suspect, described as 5ft 6 inches to 5ft 9 inches tall, was wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a black jacket.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on or in the vicinity of Main Street Ballincollig between midnight and 1.30am and who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact them.

An aerial view of Ballincollig.

They are also appealing to anyone who was driving through Ballincollig and may have dash cam footage to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.