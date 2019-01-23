Gardaí hold three men overnight in connection with murder of Polish man in Cork

Gardaí in Cork have detained three men overnight in relation to the murder of Polish man Mikolaj Wilk.

They were arrested yesterday in the Ballincollig area during a series of searches.

Mr Wilk was killed last June in a brutal attack at his home in Ballincollig.

A number of armed men were involved in the assault, in which his wife also received injuries.

The three suspects are in their 30s and are being held at Gurranabraher and Bridewell Garda stations.