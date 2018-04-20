Gardai had blood spat in their face: Kerry police chief highlights growing issue with assaults

27 gardaí in Kerry have been injured on duty since January 2017 as part of a growing issue with assaults in the first quarter of 2018.

Speaking at a Joint Policing Committee meeting in Kerry Garda Division Chief Superintendent, Tom Myers, assaults on garda members included being punched in the face and having blood spat in their face.

Supt Myers also revealed how other members have suffered injuries like a dislocated shoulder, back and neck injuries, broken wrist and a broken leg.

TraleeToday.ie go on to report how Supt Myers expressed his disappointment at the figures considering how gardaí were out doing the best they could in the community.

The website go on to report how the meeting heard how assaults causing harm incidents had risen by 26% in Kerry in the first quarter of 2018 as compared with the same period last year.