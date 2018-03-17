Gardaí follow fresh Tina Satchwell leads as wood hunt ends

By Eoin English

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of 45-year-old Tina Satchwell say they are following new lines of inquiry after a woodland search was stood down.

They lifted the cordon around Mitchel’s Wood in Castlemartyr, Co Cork, yesterday and reopened it to the public following an almost two-week search for evidence in relation to Tina’s disappearance from her Youghal, Co Cork, home almost a year ago, on March 20.

But they revealed that members of the public have come forward in recent days with new information which will now be investigated.

Gardaí and a range of specialist search teams, including members of the Defence Forces and specialist cadaver dogs, had been scouring the 40-acre site since last Monday week after a credible witness placed someone matching Tina’s description near the woods, in suspicious circumstances, around the time she disappeared.

“A number of items recovered during the course of this search will now be examined to establish whether they are related to the disappearance of Tina,” a spokesman said.

However, the various items, understood to include fragments of clothing which could be expected to be found in any area of woodland, are not expected to be linked to Tina.

“An Garda Síochána wish to thank the public for their patience during the operation and thank the Defence Forces, and other specialist services who assisted in the search,” the spokesman said.

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.