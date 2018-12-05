Gardaí find suspected stolen machinery and equipment worth over €50,000 in Longford raid

Gardaí have found suspected stolen machinery and equipment worth over €50,000 during a raid in Longford.

It was found during a search of an industrial unit close to the N4 at Shroid near Longford Town.

READ MORE: Vicky Phelan reveals she is working on a memoir due out next year

The equipment included a double horse box, three mini rollers, two mini diggers and a JCB Tipper.

The operation is a follow up to searches carried out in Longford last month, which uncovered plant, tools, cars, vans and car parts.

There were no arrests and the operation is on-going.

- Digital Desk