Gardaí find suspected stolen machinery and equipment worth over €50,000 in Longford raid
Gardaí have found suspected stolen machinery and equipment worth over €50,000 during a raid in Longford.
It was found during a search of an industrial unit close to the N4 at Shroid near Longford Town.
The equipment included a double horse box, three mini rollers, two mini diggers and a JCB Tipper.
The operation is a follow up to searches carried out in Longford last month, which uncovered plant, tools, cars, vans and car parts.
There were no arrests and the operation is on-going.
- Digital Desk
