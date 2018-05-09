Gardaí find stowaway in truck used by Rolling Stones in Dublin

There are reports that gardaí are investigating the discovery of a stowaway hidden in a truck being used by the Rolling Stones ahead of their Croke Park gig.

It is understood the 16-year-old was found in the trailer of the truck at the stadium which was carrying equipment for the concert on May 17.

According to reports, the truck had travelled from Calais in France via the UK before arriving at Dublin Port, but it is not known where the teen boarded.

It is believed the teenager is in the care of the child and family agency Tusla

