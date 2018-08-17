Gardaí find €68k of cocaine during Louth search

Gardaí discovered approximately €68,000 of cocaine in a premises in Dundalk yesterday afternoon.

The search of the premises at Knockbridge was part of an ongoing operation by gardaí from Ardee and Dundalk.

Gardaí were assisted by the Armed Support Unit.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and was detained at Dundalk Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

He was later charged and will appear at a special sitting of Cavan District Court at 11am this morning.

Digital Desk