Gardaí expected to launch murder inquiry after man (24) dies in suspected Mallow stabbing

Update 10.22am: Gardaí are expected to launch a murder inquiry later after the suspected stabbing of a young man in Co Cork.

The 24-year-old died after an altercation with at least one other man on Bridge Street, in Mallow town centre last night.

At around half-eight last night there was an altercation between at least two men on Bridge Street, in Mallow town centre.

During that incident it's believed a 24-year-old man was stabbed - he was treated at the scene before being taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later - a post-mortem is expected today.

The scene was preserved overnight for a technical exam and Gardaí are searching for a weapon.

Investigators have already spoken to a number of witnesses - but they particularly want to locate a young man who left the scene shortly after the altercation.

The scene where a man died following an incident at Bridge St., Mallow. Picture: Denis Minihane.

A motive for the violence isn't yet clear but the victim may have had a row earlier in the day at a horse fair in Buttevant.

Update 9.10am: Gardaí anxious to speak to man after 24-year-old killed in Mallow stabbing

Gardaí in Cork say they're anxious to speak to a man after a 24-year-old man was killed in a stabbing in Mallow last night.

They have issued a direct appeal for him to come forward after witnesses placed him at the scene during a fight on Bridge Street.

A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital last night.

Cork University Hospital.

He had been taken there after a fight in Mallow Town centre.

The violence is believed to have broken out between at least two men on bridge street.

The 24-year-old man who died received several stab wounds during the altercation.

Garda forensic examination at scene of a killing at Bridge St. Mallow, Co. Cork Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The motive for the fight is still unclear but investigators are examining the possibility that it follows an argument earlier in the day at a horse fair in Buttevant.

Detectives claim they are aware of the background circumstances and are assuring that any person that comes forward will be dealt with professionally in accordance with the law.

Earlier: Man killed in county Cork stabbing

Stephen Rogers and Sean O'Riordan

A 24-year-old man has died in a stabbing in north Cork.

The victim is understood to have been stabbed by another man during, what gardaí described as an altercation at approximately 8.30pm at Bridge Street in Mallow.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene was preserved by gardaí and roads closed off for a number of hours while officers carried out a technical examination.

Sources in the area said it is believed the victim was not local to the Mallow area but that there was speculation that his attacker may have been from the area.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to the incident or anyone with information to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

There have been no arrests at this stage though updates in the case are expected soon.

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.