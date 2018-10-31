Gardaí exhume body of Kilkenny mother murdered 34 years ago as new witnesses come forward

The remains of a mother-of-two who was brutally murdered more than 30 years ago are being exhumed from a graveyard in Co Kilkenny this morning as detectives gather the final pieces of evidence in their investigation.

The graveside exhumation of the remains of the murdered mother-of-two Marie Tierney is currently taking place at Conahy graveyard.

Gardaí began work at 6am and Ms Tierney's remains will be examined by forensic experts before they are re-interred.

Advanced scientific developments will allow officers to gather together evidence that will be crucial to prosecuting the killer.

New witnesses have also come forward during the cold case investigation, which started last December.

The exhumation of bodies involves a complex application process and is only allowed in the rarest of circumstances.

Investigating gardaí had to apply to Kilkenny County Council for a licence for the process and a Ministerial Order was also required and granted by the Department of Justice.

The law requires that the exhumation be carried out “with due care and decency, and in such a manner as not to endanger public health”.

An environmental protection officer from the local council must be present to supervise the process. A special coffin, lined with zinc, known as a “shell” is then used to transport the remains. A forensic anthropologist, a state pathologist, gardaí from the Technical Bureau and a forensic scientist from Forensic Ireland Limited all attended the exhumation.

The exhumed body must then be reburied or cremated within 48 hours.

As part of the investigation, more than 300 lines of enquiry have been examined and 200 people have been interviewed. House-to-house inquires have taken place in a number of areas including the Bleach Road, Conahy, the Ballyragget Road, Lovers Lane and Old Newpark and Newpark.

Inspector Liam Connolly is heading the investigation and is continuing to liaise with the Tierney and Bourke families.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes has outlined how every necessary resource has been deployed in the investigation.

“It is incumbent on us that we put a huge effort into solving this murder for Marie’s family. I have no doubt that we will have a successful outcome,” he said.

Marie Tierney was reported missing by her husband Jim on October 22, 1984. He told gardaí that she left her home at Clinstown, Jenkinstown at around 10.30pm on October 21, 1984, in the family car, a Renault 18. The car was located at Newpark Fen the following day.