Gardaí examining scene where man in 50s died suddenly

Back to Gardai Ireland Home

Garda teams are examining the scene where a man in his 50s has died suddenly in Dublin.

His body was found at his home in Mount Eustace in Tyrrellstown yesterday after the alarm was raised at around 4.30pm.

A post-mortem on the man's remains is due to take place today.

Detectives say the results will determine the course of their investigation.


- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Gardaí, Dublin, Mount Eustace, Tyrrellstown

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland