Gardaí examining scene where man in 50s died suddenly
09/04/2018 - 09:24:09
Garda teams are examining the scene where a man in his 50s has died suddenly in Dublin.
His body was found at his home in Mount Eustace in Tyrrellstown yesterday after the alarm was raised at around 4.30pm.
A post-mortem on the man's remains is due to take place today.
Detectives say the results will determine the course of their investigation.
- Digital Desk
