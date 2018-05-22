Gardaí examining CCTV from private homes in Ana Kriegel investigation

Gardaí investigating the murder of Ana Kriegel in Dublin are examining CCTV from private homes in a bid to trace her final movements.

The body of the 14-year-old was discovered in a disused building on the Clonee road in Lucan last Thursday.

Gardaí removed a number of blood-stained implements, including bricks and pieces of wood, from the scene.

DNA and fingerprint tests are being conducted at the Garda Technical Bureau and investigators are hoping to have results this week, possibly as early as Wednesday.

If profiles can be generated from these implements, and from Ana’s clothes, also found at the scene, they will be run against various databases on the DNA Databases, operated by Forensic Ireland, to see if they have a hit.

A number of teenagers have come forward to give accounts of when they last saw Ana - however no arrests have yet been made.

Yesterday, gardaí renewed an appeal to the public for information.

They are particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have been in St Catherine's Park, Lucan last Monday, May 14 from 5pm.

