Gardaí dealing with serious crash in Co Kildare

Gardaí are dealing with a serious crash in Co. Kildare.

The incident involving two cars happened on the R413 Brannockstown to Kilcullen Road at around 8.30am.

It is believed that some people are injured but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

- Digital Desk