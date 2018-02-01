Gardaí dealing with serious crash in Co Kildare

Back to Crashes Ireland Home

Gardaí are dealing with a serious crash in Co. Kildare.

The incident involving two cars happened on the R413 Brannockstown to Kilcullen Road at around 8.30am.

It is believed that some people are injured but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Crash, Gardaí, Kildare

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland