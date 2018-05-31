Gardaí criticised over handling of multimillion-euro IT contracts

An Garda Síochána has been criticised over its inability to produce documentation to justify the rolling over of multimillion-euro IT services contracts.

Labour Party TD Alan Kelly said it was “extraordinary” that a comprehensive paper trail did not exist to show the reasons behind the extension of a contract with accountancy firm Accenture, which was worth €26m in 2016 alone.

An internal garda audit in 2017 looking into its 2016 financial accounts found that no assurance could be given that procurement rules were being followed by major IT contracts in the force.

It stated that there were elements of the contract with Accenture that were not best practice and that there was a lack of a proper paper trail.

Ninety-four procurement arrangements were entered into in 2016, comptroller and auditor general Seamus McCarthy told a Dail committee scrutinising the force’s major IT contracts.

Mr McCarthy said many of those extended beyond the date when they were supposed to have ended.

Mr Kelly called for an investigation into the way the contracts were handled.

“It’s just not acceptable in modern times that this would happen in An Garda Siochana, that they wouldn’t enforce procurement rules with their own contracts,” he said.

Asked about the contract signed in 2009 with Accenture, Acting Garda Commissioner Donall O Cualain said it was the perceived wisdom at the time that it would be better to go with one major supplier rather than break it up into a number.

Mr O Cualain said the contract between the gardaí and Accenture had been valid between 2009 and 2014 but that there was a period in 2015 when “it was out of date as such”.

He said at the time there was a lack of skilled resources internally to develop a new contract.

The committee heard steps are being taken to reduce the gardaí's reliance on external contractors for tech support.

Commissioner O Cualain said a number of tender competitions for external IT services had now commenced and that the gardaí were also in the process of increasing its in-house tech support staff.

“Subject to the outcome of the five tender processes, which are of course independent and operate via open competition, we would anticipate that reliance on a single provider in this area will significantly reduce,” the commissioner said.

He added: “Increased numbers and skills, combined with new structures in the ICT department, will reduce the level of dependency overall on external contractors.”

