Gardaí continue to question woman after young girl hospitalised

Gardaí in Dublin are continuing to question a woman about an incident which resulted in the hospitalisation of a three-year-old girl.

The woman was detained after gardaí were called to a house in Shankhill yesterday afternoon.

At around 4:15pm yesterday, Gardaí attended the scene of an incident involving a child at a house in Shankill, Co Dublin.

Arising from the incident, a three-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to Our Lady's Hospital, Crumlin.

A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene.

She was taken to a south Dublin Garda Station where she is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A Garda investigation into the incident which led to the child's hospitalisation is continuing.

