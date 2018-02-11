Gardaí continue to question woman after young girl hospitalised
Gardaí in Dublin are continuing to question a woman about an incident which resulted in the hospitalisation of a three-year-old girl.
The woman was detained after gardaí were called to a house in Shankhill yesterday afternoon.
At around 4:15pm yesterday, Gardaí attended the scene of an incident involving a child at a house in Shankill, Co Dublin.
Arising from the incident, a three-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to Our Lady's Hospital, Crumlin.
A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene.
She was taken to a south Dublin Garda Station where she is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
A Garda investigation into the incident which led to the child's hospitalisation is continuing.
- Digital desk