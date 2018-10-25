Gardaí continue to question man after fatal shooting in Macroom

Joe Leogue

Gardai continue to question a man in his sixties in relation to the fatal shooting of Derry Coakley (59) on a farm outside Macroom earlier this week.

Mr Coakley managed to call a friend for help after he was shot at around 11:40pm on Tuesday night, but was pronounced dead by emergency services at the scene in Raleigh, southwest of Macroom.

Derry Coakley. Photo: Richard Mills.

It is believed that the shooting may be related to a dispute over the disposal of topsoil or waste at a location near where the incident took place.

A man was arrested on Wednesday morning and detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, where gardaí continued to question him last night.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster yesterday conducted a post mortem examination at Cork University Hospital, but gardaí said they would not release the results for operational reasons.

However it is understood Mr Coakley suffered a single gunshot to the arm at close range.

A garda forensic team yesterday continued to examine a number of areas around the farm.

Meanwhile tributes continued for the popular agricultural contractor, who lived on Castle Street in the centre of Macroom with his mother.

The local Tidy Towns group has described Mr Coakley’s death as “a sad day for the people and town of Macroom”.

“Macroom Tidy Towns are in mourning today for a wonderful local man who has been taken from us,” the group said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Derry Coakley has always been such a wonderful asset to the town, obliging in every way, worked day and night, 7 days a week to make sure everyone was catered for.

“He has done Trojan work for the town.

“Derry will be missed terribly, no one can ever replace him,” the group said.

Gardai at the scene in Raleigh North, near Macroom. Picture: John Delea.

Mr Coakley carried out work for Cork County Council, and the local authority too paid its respects to the separated father-of-one.

“While Mr Coakley was not an employee of Cork County Council, he was known to many of our staff in Macroom as a contractor. We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this time,” the Council said.

Mr Coakley is survived by his mother Joan, daughter Deirdre, and sister Siobhan.

His death comes as the town is still reeling from the fatal stabbing of 44-year-old Timmy Foley in Dan Corkery Place in Macroom just two weeks ago.

The two deaths are unrelated.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information or who were in the Raleigh North area of Macroom between 10.30pm and 12 midnight on Tuesday night to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-20590, the Garda Confidential line in 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.