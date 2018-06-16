Gardaí continue to question 18-year-old in connection with Cameron Reilly murder

Gardaí are continuing to question a teenager, arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Cameron Reilly.

The 18-year-old was killed last month and his body was found in a field on the outskirts of Dunleer in Co Louth.

A post-mortem revealed he had been strangled.

Yesterday, detectives investigating the killing arrested an 18-year-old man who is being detained at Drogheda Garda Station.