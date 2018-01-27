Gardaí continue to investigate Dublin shooting which has left two injured near National Boxing Stadium

Gardaí are investigating a shooting in Dublin last night and remain at the scene this morning.



The South Circular road is closed from Leonard’s Corner to Donore Avenue and is expected to remain closed for most of the day.







Two men were injured during the incident which happened just before 10pm.



A 44-year-old man, who is known to Gardaí and another man were shot at around 9:45pm on the South Circular Road last night.



Emergency services attended the scene where they were both treated for their injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.



Gardaí sealed off the area for a time and closed the road.



The incident took place near the National Stadium, where juvenile boxing championships were being held.



This latest shooting comes a week after the 14th murder as part of the ongoing gangland feud.



- Digital Desk