Gardaí consider search areas in two counties in Deirdre Jacob investigtion

Gardaí are considering areas in at least two counties that may be searched as part of the Deirdre Jacob murder investigation.

However, detectives say excavations would only begin if they received very detailed information.

Deirdre Jacob went missing near her home in Newbridge County Kildare on a July afternoon in 1998.

This week detectives revealed they now believe the 18-year-old was murdered within the following 36 hours.

Officers say there may be searches aimed at recovering her remains, and today the Irish Times reports they're profiling two areas - one in Wicklow and the other on the Laois Carlow border.

However, they have cautioned excavations would only begin if someone comes forward with very detailed information.

They say those who, at one time would have been in the prime suspect's circle, may now be in a position to come forward.

