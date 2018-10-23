Gardaí confirm remains found 17 years ago belong to missing Aengus 'Gussie' Shanahan

By David Raleigh

The father of missing Limerick man Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan has described “being struck by a thunderbolt” after receiving confirmation from gardaí that skeletal remains found 17 years ago are that of his son.

Bob Shanahan said he was informed by gardaí last night that partial remains found on October 28, 2001, at Quay Island, Bunratty, Co Clare, belong to his son.

The ‘partial remains’ consist of foot bone fragments, garda sources confirmed.

Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan

The high profile case continues to mystify the Shanahan family, however speaking this afternoon, Bob Shanahan said he remained resolute in his opinion that his son was murdered.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road, Limerick, have now begun a “complete review” of the case, and made a fresh appeal for information.

Mr Shanahan said: “I’m struggling through it. It’s a mixture of joy and sadness.”

Sadness because it means that (Aengus) is dead, and joy because we know have some closure. This is something we have wanted all along.

“We have been struck by a thunderbolt,” he added.

Gussie’s mother Nancy, who suffered a stroke following his disappearance, passed away in 2016, not knowing the location of her son’s body.

‘Gussie’ from Ashbrook, Ennis Road, Limerick was reported missing by his family and not seen since the 11 February 2000.

He finished work in Dell, Castletroy, Co. Limerick on Friday, 11 February, went out to Coopers Bar on St Joseph’s Street and was seen last seen walking on Old School House Lane, which connects with Barrington Street.

On the 28 October 2001, partial remains were discovered by the Bunratty Search and Rescue team.

“Developments in DNA technologies have afforded a re-examination of the remains for comparison against samples submitted from relatives of missing persons. An Garda Síochána has been informed that the remains belong to missing person, Aengus Shanhan,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Investigating Gardaí at Roxboro Road have carried out extensive enquiries since Aengus was reported missing, including several media appeals for information and appeals made on Crimecall/Crimeline over the 18 years.”

“The Gardaí at Roxboro Road have now commenced a complete review of the circumstances of the disappearance of Aengus Shanahan on the 11 February 2000.”

A family liaison officer has kept in contact with the family throughout the investigation. The family have been informed of the DNA results. The family have requested privacy at this time.

“Gardaí are still appealing for anyone who has any information, to contact us.”

Superintendent Eamonn O Neill said: “We continue to appeal for any information in relation to Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan.

"Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station”.